New year, new hobbies: learning the art of balloon twisting

HOUSTON – From exercising, to getting organized, to saving money, the new year is filled with countless resolutions people aim to start at the beginning of each January.

But have you ever thought about taking on a new hobby?

We wanted to try something fun and simple that everyone would love - so we decided on balloon twisting!

Who DOESN’T love a good balloon animal?

Balloon Josh has been a professional balloon artist for 31 years and has training all areas of the performing arts including: acting, singing, dancing, musical theatre, stage combat, balloon art, clowning, magic, and special effects makeup. He is entirely self-taught, and can make anything that you can imagine out of balloons.

Josh and his wife own Neverland Balloons & Face Painting, and do LOTS of parties!

He’s made life size motorcycles, wedding dresses, cartoon characters, mythical creatures, and even has a goal to make a brand-new balloon creation every single day.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a balloon twisting lesson!