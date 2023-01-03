New Year Fitness: 5 at-home exercises to get you back on track

HOUSTON – If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to exercise or move more, you don’t need to drive all the way to the gym to accomplish your fitness goals!

Yolanda Armour, the Studio Leader at Life Time Cypress stopped by Houston Life to teach us five intense exercises to help you get into workout mode for the new year, with no fancy equipment necessary.

“These movements are going to fire up your lower body and ab muscles. They’re going to help you build strength there and there’s also some cardio incorporated to get your heart rate up,” said Armour, who said this routine works for beginners or experts depending on your endurance but she shared a good starting point for this month.

“For this workout, you’re going to do the entire circuit of movements 2 to 5 times, 30 to 45 seconds for each movement. There’s also 1-2 minutes of rest between each circuit.”

“If you want, you can add in a dumbbell or kettlebell for the plant rotations and side lunges for an added challenge.”

To see Armour’s complete workout, check out the video above.

If people are interested in finding additional workouts and accountability this season, you can always visit her at Life Time Cypress or any other of Life Time’s Houston locations to check out personal training offerings and Signature Group Training classes.