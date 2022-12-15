HELP! Do you recognize this dog?

CYPRESS – The Houston Life team is taking to social media to help reunite an injured dog with its owner.

Wednesday night, around 7 p.m., a car hit a pit bull on Bauer Rd at Coco in the Hockley/Cypress area. A Houston Life producer was in the area and tended to the injured dog with the help of good samaritans working across the street at Texas Circus and Aerial. The dog was safely carried onto the circus’s property.

The dog has a black fabric collar, but no tags. The group called the volunteer Animal Ambulance with Houston SPCA and requested assistance.

In the meantime, they drove the dog to an area animal ER. It was checked for a chip, however one was not located.

The dog is now receiving treatment at the HSPCA off Old Katy rd. in Houston.

The group posted details about the dog and the incident on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor. However, so far we have been unable to reunite the dog with its owner.

If you recognize this dog, or know the owner please comment below.