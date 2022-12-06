‘Tis the Season for Zoo Lights at The Houston Zoo and Who Knows? You Might Even Spot a Giant Yeti

Houston Life's Melanie Camp spotted a Yeti at the Houston Zoo and you can too! Zoo Lights is on now through January 8 and the Yeti will be there hanging out for selfies. It is just one of the many Zoo Lights attractions

HOUSTON – Houston Life’s Melanie Camp spotted a Yeti at the Houston Zoo and you can too! Zoo Lights is on now through January 8 and the Yeti will be there hanging out for selfies in the Houston Zoo’s winter wonderland.

From the, “Snowy Slopes,” a winter scene featuring ski lift chairs near the Reflection Pool to life-sized animal lanterns along the Zoo Lights path There are plenty of opportunities to catch a festive snap.

Zoo Lights is dazzling everyone this holiday season. A highlight for many this year is the brand-new, colorful holiday light tunnel that rounds out the holiday experience. Kids love the hot chocolate and s’mores (who are we kidding...everyone loves s’mores and hot chocolate!) And, if you’re feeling the sugar rush you can show off your dance moves at the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo Plaza which has transformed into an illuminated, interactive dance floor.

Jackie Wallace from Houston Zoo told Houston Life, “When you come, it is lit to the hilt. From the time you walk in and see the fourteen foot reindeers to the reflection pool with all the flowers that are dancing to music and the trees that are all lit up, it’s spectacular.”

No one knows how many lights sparkle throughout the zoo at Zoo Lights, “Millions, who is counting? I sure am not,” said Wallace.

Only the Zoo’s regulars are missing the action. All the zoo animals will be sleeping and those that aren’t are kept safe from any noise or unnatural night lighting.

“The path itself is designed with the animals in mind so it goes through habitats that during the day, you might see lions, but we have blackout coverings on the tunnels so you can’t see them. We also have an entire team whose job it is to ensure that the wellbeing of the animals is top tier, top of mind, throughout the entire event; making sure the sound isn’t too loud, the lights aren’t shining in their exhibits. But come and see the yeti at night, and come and see the elephants during the day,” said Wallace.

Zoo Lights presented by TXU Energy runs now through January 8PM from 5:30PM in the evening. The Houston Zoo is taking ticket bookings online so they can stagger entry and be sure everyone enjoys Zoo Lights without things getting too crowded. Visit houstonzoo.org for tickets.

Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know about Zoo Lights this year...and see if you can spot the Yeti!