“H-Town Frankie” shares the method to his viral magical holiday lights

Derrick and Courtney sat down with Frankie To-ong to hear the backstory behind his epic light displays.

HOUSTON – H-TOWN FRANKIE is known for his viral light displays for the Astros and holiday season. He came to our studio today and shared how he makes the magical lights come to life! He also gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come! HINT—He’s cooking up something with Trae Tha Truth, also on HL today!

Around 9 years ago, Frankie To-ong gained his inspiration from kids, and started doing traditional lights. As he began furthering his knowledge on the technology, the designs began to blossom over the years.

Being in HTX, Frankie says anything “Houston” is a good start, when it comes to his inspiration. Also, having children love the holidays, it makes his ideas come to life when seeing their smiling faces in awe of the holiday magic.

With modern day technology advancing, it only takes around 7 plugs bring the creations together in some of his projects.

For beginners, Frankie recommends knowing what your platform is. It could be a house or business, but first you have to know a few details. Try to decide if you want a pixel, or traditional look, while keeping your props in mind like candy canes or a Santa Claus. Once you establish everything you want, it’s time to program and install!

Watch the video above for a full breakdown on the holiday lights!

For any questions and to connect with H-Town Frankie, click here.