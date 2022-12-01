Trae Tha Truth shares a big community initiative happening at the GRB

HOUSTON – We all know the holiday season is a time for giving, and Trae Tha Truth stopped by our studio today for Houston Life! He spoke to Derrick and Courtney about a BIG community initiative happening this weekend at the GRB and how YOU can get involved and serve.

This service event “Special Needs Day,” has been planned for members of the special needs community of all ages. It provides a variety of activities, information, fun-filled stations, rides, face painting and so much more! A FULL list of the activities include:

Virtual Reality

Face Painting

Special Guests

Racetracks

Sensory Stations

Games

Giveaways

HOW FUN? There is vendor space available for service providers and product members for special needs attendees and their caregivers.

“Special Needs Day” is THIS SATURDAY, December 3rd from 1-5pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The address is 1001 Avenida De Las Americas.

They are looking for a few more barbers and nail techs to come out and volunteer for the kids and families for the event this weekend. If you’d like to sign up, contact 832-240-6656 at the George R. Brown convention center.

Watch the video above for more details and to hear from Trae Tha Truth himself--AND, see what he brought for Derrick and Courtney!