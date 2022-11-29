‘House of Ho’ stars spread fire safety awareness after family tragedy

From the OEC Nguyen Foundation, reality TV stars Nathan Nguyen and Judy Ho, shared details about OEC Fun Run, a special event happening in Sugar Land this Saturday to raise awareness of house fires after a devastating family tragedy.

HOUSTON – One of the local stars of HBO Max’s ‘House of Ho’ is turning a personal tragedy into a mission to raise awareness of fire safety.

In February of 2021, while Winter Storm Uri left millions of Texas homes with massive power outages and freezing temperatures, Nathan Nguyen lost his 3 children Olivia, Edison, and Colette during a horrific house fire.

Nguyen created the OEC Nguyen Foundation to honor his kids’ memories, by celebrating their lives and preventing similar tragedies through avoidance and preparedness.

Nguyen stopped by Houston Life alongside his wife, Judy Ho and Susanna Stern, a board member for the foundation to share details about the special event they are hosting to help this important cause.

It’s the 1st Annual OEC Fun Run, a family-friendly and educational race happening Saturday, December 3 at Sugar Land Memorial Park. Categories include 5k, 10 k and Kids 1 K. and 100% of the proceeds will go to fire safety awareness, fire blankets, and second-story ladders.

To register or donate, click here.

Judy and Nathan, who are parents of a 6-month-old baby, also talked about dealing with this tragedy as a family.

“Now that we have baby Grant we do whatever we can to honor the memory of his siblings, that’s a part of him and we hope to always speak about them and bring up all the happy memories that we had with them,” Judy said.

To see the complete interview, watch the video above.