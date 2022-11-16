Local country artist Tiona Campbell sings her holiday jam, “Texas Country Christmas”

Spring native Tiona Campbell shares her story on motherhood and music. She also is performing her Christmas country jam.

THE WOODLANDS – Local country artist and Spring resident Tiona Campbell will be performing at the Market Street Tree Lighting TOMORROW, November 17th in The Woodlands! She came to our studio today to get us in the holiday spirit and sing her song “Texas Country Christmas.”

The song “Texas Country Christmas” was inspired by her visits to the huge 70-foot Christmas tree at Market Street’s Central Park each year.

Market Street Lights kicks off the holiday season annually in The Woodlands and hundreds gather each year. One of the main events is the lighting of Market Street’s giant Christmas tree and the amazing light show with over 25,000 multi-colored lights synchronized to signature holiday songs.

Tiona is a wife and mother. When she first became a mom, she put her music to the side to focus on her new role with little ones. About 17 years later, she found her way to Houston and was moved to write a song, and it was at this time in her life, her career took off with multiple opportunities.

She currently plays in Houston area venues like Dossey Doe, Red Brick Tavern, Huti’s, and she’s also a worship leader at her church.

Watch the video above to hear Tiona Campbell’s wonderful journey from motherhood to music and see her performance live in our studio.

For more, you can listen and watch her music video for one of her songs, “Scenic Route,” here.