Houston coffee company Bailey’s Brew gives back to veterans

How you can help local veterans and service dogs by supporting a local veteran-owned and operated coffee company. Chris “Tree” McLean stopped by Houston Life with his dog Bailey with details.

HOUSTON – Chris ‘Tree’ McLean knows the difference a service dog can make in the life of a veteran suffering from PTSD because he’s experienced it firsthand with his own pet companion, Bailey.

And through his local coffee company, Bailey’s Brew, he is supporting fellow veterans who also need service dogs.

McLean, who served in the Army, stopped by Houston Life for more details on his efforts, and he brought along his 18-month-old Labrador retriever, Bailey.

The pup is a veteran’s service dog in training and receives training from the organization The Rescue for PTSD, a local organization that trains dogs for free to help vets.

This is one of several organizations McLean aids with proceeds from the coffee he sells; the others are Paws for Heroes and the Rescued Pets Movement.

To meet Bailey, check out his interview in the video above.

If you’d like to connect with Bailey’s Brew Coffee Co., click here.