Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo

ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.

Tyrone had his appointment scheduled for a tattoo since last November. He says “After I saw the videos and I saw the shirts they started making, as soon as I saw that, I said that’s it, that’s what i’m getting,” referencing the memes and viral video of Jim McIngvale, locally known as Mattress Mack, responding to Phillies fans in Game 3 of the World Series.

The viral video of Mattress Mack at Game 3 got the attention of many in the city of Houston. As fans outpoured their support on social media, memes and images of the Houston icon were created that will forever be remembered. Tyrone sent a photo of a viral image created by digital artist Landon McDonald. His artist Ken Kahler at Hitlist Ink said “I put my own twist to anything I do, and the guy that actually made the meme, the shirt that was going crazy all around, called the shop to thank us for doing the tattoo.” In total, the tattoo took around five hours to complete.

Click on the video above to see Melanie Camp’s interview, and learn more about the story behind this iconic “Houston” themed tattoo.

If you want a Mattress Mack tattoo of your own, Ken Kahler is currently taking bookings for January 2024. You can head to their website, or call 281-912-9489. See the design from digital artist Landon McDonald here.

