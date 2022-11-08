14th Houston Cinema Arts Festival: Top films you need to check out

Check out a sneak peek of some of best films you can catch at the 14th annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival, happening Nov. 10-17.

HOUSTON – Are you looking for things to do this weekend? How about enjoying some good movies?

Check out a sneak peek of some of the best films you can catch at the 14th annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival, happening Nov. 10-17.

This multi-venue festival celebrates independent films, from the one with tons of awards buzz to others you’ll only get to see at the festival.

Jim Townsend, Executive Director of the Houston Cinema Arts Society, joined us in the studio with his top picks, including 2 highly anticipated dramas and a documentary about abstract artist Peter Bradley. The latter rose to the top with a groundbreaking art show in Houston in 1971.

For the complete movie schedule and to get your passes, click here.