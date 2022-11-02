Catching up with Texas music legend Gary P. Nunn

Legendary country singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn chats about his five-decade career, a new recognition for his contributions to the sounds of the Lone Star state, and his performance tonight at Main Street Crossing in Tomball.’

HOUSTON – Legendary country singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn is back in the Houston area to reunite with local fans.

He stopped by Houston Life to chat about his five-decade career and the new recognition he’s about to receive for his contributions to the sound of the Lone Star state.

Nunn has been selected to be in the 2023 Texas Heritage Songwriter Association Hall of Fame alongside. W.C. Clark and Rodney Crowell.

He also gave us details about his performance tonight at Main Street Crossing in Tomball.

Nunn, who is known for classics like “London Homesick Blues,” “What I Like About Texas” and “Taking Texas to The Country” will hit the stage at 8 pm.

