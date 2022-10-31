Squeaky Floors Giving you the Creeps?

After Halloween, creaking floorboards are not so fun. Fix them with a deal from 50 Floor. Have a 50 Floor expert come to your home and help you through every step of the way! 50 Floor is offering $300 off plus 60% off. But it is only for today. It is a scary good deal. Only for Halloween. Use The Promo Code HOUSTON LIFE . Give 50 Floor a call at 877.50.FLOOR or head to 50floor.com

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – After Halloween, creaking floorboards are not so fun. Fix them with a deal from 50 Floor.

Have a 50 Floor expert come to your home and help you through every step of the way!

50 Floor is offering $300 off plus 60% off. But it is only for today. It is a scary good deal. Only for Halloween. Use The Promo Code HOUSTON LIFE . Give 50 Floor a call at 877.50.FLOOR or head online here.