Houston actress Juliana Destefano returns home to star in new film ‘Acid Test’

HOUSTON – Local actress Juliana Destefano chatted with Courtney Zavala about a new feature film that was shot and based right here in Houston.

DeStefano is a standup comedian and actress who moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Bellaire High school.

She has appeared on shows like Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and ABC’s Grand Hotel.

Hear what she had to say about coming home to shoot ‘Acid Test’.

Watch DeStefano’s complete interview in the video above.