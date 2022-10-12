Just What The Doctor Ordered

The Honeycomb Clinic is a doctor’s office where you can also grab a snack and try out some yoga with the family. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Latisha Rowe shares tips on reducing your risk of breast cancer.

HOUSTON – The Honeycomb Clinic is a doctor’s office where you can also grab a healthy snack and try out some yoga with the family.

Talk about a full service experience!

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Latisha Rowe shares tips on reducing your risk of getting breast cancer and ways you can get on top of a diagnosis and up your chance of survival.

“There are risk factors you can control, such as your weight and your waist circumference. And what that means is, the larger your waistline the higher your risk of breast cancer. but, there is something we can do about it,” said Dr. Latisha Rowe, founder of Honeycomb Clinic.

Neighbors are invited to take advantage of weight loss and healthy living classes, from Walk With a Doc, to yoga and fitness sessions, and smoothie workshops in the clinic’s community kitchen.

