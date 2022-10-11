Katy elementary teacher Constance Howard takes the stage on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Constance Howard impressed the coaches last night on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ with her rendition of “Peaches” by Justin Beiber. When she’s not singing on the national stage, she’s teaching at Franz Elementary School in Katy. She recently shared what that performance was like and how she learned to hit that whistle note on ‘Houston Life.’

HOUSTON – Constance Howard impressed the coaches Monday night on NBC’s The Voice with her rendition of “Peaches” by Justin Beiber.

She turned two chairs during her audition, and had to choose between Camila Cabello and John Legend.

She chose Team Camila!

When she’s not singing on the national stage, she’s teaching at Franz Elementary School in Katy.

She recently shared what that performance was like and how she learned to hit that whistle note on Houston Life.

Watch the video above to hear more about that experience and her inspiring message for anyone with a dream.

Click HERE to connect with Constance.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 pm on KPRC 2.