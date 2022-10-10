Join the fight to end cancer in Houston

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Texas, with more than 21,000 women in Texas being diagnosed this year. One local survivor has teamed up with the Houston chapter to help raise awareness and support within the community. Learn more about their upcoming events and how you can get involved.

HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Texas, with more than 21,000 women in Texas being diagnosed this year.

One local survivor has teamed up with the Houston chapter to help raise awareness and support within the community.

Learn more about their upcoming events and how you can get involved.

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore is teaming up with the men of KPRC 2 to raise money during the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

This year, the American Cancer Society’s Grab Your Girls campaign encourages women to hold each other accountable for getting screened by making it a group activity. To connect with a doctor and schedule a screening, click here.

Also, happening this month, is the 25th Anniversary Holiday Shopping Card benefiting the American Cancer Society.

For more information, click here or call 1-800-227-2345.