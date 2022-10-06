Best local dishes featured in new season of ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’

Tanji is back in the studio, giving a sneak taste of the best local dishes featured in her new season.

HOUSTON – Are you looking for a new place to dine out and you don’t know where to go?

Our friend, Tanji Patton, shares some of the best dishes from Houston restaurants she’s featuring in the new season of ‘Goodtaste with Tanji,’

Season 8 of the culinary series premieres next weekend, October 15 at 5:30 am on KPRC 2, and will showcase the various locations and restaurants across the Lone Star state, including the Bayou City.

“All of these spots not only have fantastic food, but also incredible stories about the owners behind the scenes,” said Tanji, who stopped by several local favorites including Musaafer, Chef’s Table, B&B Butchers, and Island Grill.

Tanji’s selections include an over-the-top sandwich, indulgent desserts, and a delicious vegan dish, all set up in beautiful tablescapes by Kuhl Linscomb.

Tanji also shared some of her top wine finds of the season.

You can catch “Goodtaste with Tanji” Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 am on KPRC 2. Set your DVRs.

To connect with Kuhl Linscomb, click here.