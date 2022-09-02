Local singer Surveen Singh shares her story living with alopecia

A Sugar Land singer is making her dreams come true in California and she’s sharing a powerful message along the way. She shared her story of perseverance with Houston Life’s Enrique Ramirez -- and delivered a special performance in our studio.

She has a medical condition called Alopecia areata which causes her hair to fall out.

However, she’s not letting it slow her down in her music career in pop and R&B.

She shared her story of perseverance with Houston Life’s Enrique Ramirez, and delivered a special performance of her new single “Do What I Want.”

You can stream Surveen’s latest EP, The System, on all streaming platforms.

To connect with her, click here.