EXCLUSIVE: Houston chef Chris Shepherd on his new chapter with Southern Smoke Foundation

HOUSTON – Superstar chef Chris Shepherd chats about his new wine gig and how he’s bringing together Top Chef judges and culinary personalities for the upcoming Southern Smoke Festival 2022.

This one-of-a-kind event will be happening on October 21-23 in Houston. You can expect big names in attendance, including Tom Colicchio, Andrew Zimmern, Brooke Williamson, Sarah Grueneberg, Aaron Franklin, and Dawn Burrell.

Shepherd will also be cooking for the first time at the event, raising funds for Southern Smoke, the foundation he co-created in 2015, and now supports food and beverage workers in need.

Shepherd helped elevate Houston’s culinary scene when he opened Underbelly in 2012 and became one of the biggest names in the industry after receiving the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2013.

This summer, he stepped down from Underbelly Hospitality to focus on his work with Southern Smoke.

Tickets for Southern Smoke Festival 2022 will go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at noon at https://southernsmoke.org/festival/ssf-2022/.

Don’t miss Shepherd’s complete interview in the video above.