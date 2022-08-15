88º

Get the inside scoop on season 2 of HBO Max’s ‘House of Ho’

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

The cast of HBO Max’s ‘House of Ho’ stopped by our studio ahead of the season 2 premiere of their reality series filmed in Houston. Judy, Washington, and Lesley Ho are spilling the tea on all the drama you can expect in the new season premiering on HBO Max Thursday, August 25.

House of Ho’ chronicles the lavish lifestyle, strong family values, and multi-generational clash of the Ho family.

This season, this Vietnamese-American family is rocked by revelations and new beginnings as they continue to balance their luxurious lifestyle with the pressures of growing their families.

For all details, watch Judy, Washington, and Lesley’s interview in the video above.

