Meet Baily Cowart, a seventh grader from Spring who just delivered 830 sets of school supplies to eleven Title 1 campuses in Conroe ISD.

This remarkable young lady is the founder of BE Blessed, and she joined us alongside her mom Stephanie Cowart to learn more about her outstanding work in her community through her non-profit.

Watch Cowart’s complete interview to find out what’s her long time goal.

If you’d like to donate or help her mission, click here.