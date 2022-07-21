93º

Houston vet Aziza Glass shares tips to keep pets safe from dangerous heat

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Celebrity veterinarian, Dr. Aziza Glass, joined Houston Life with her top recommendations to help protect your pets during these record-breaking temperatures across Texas. Dr. Glass is the co-star of Disney XD's "Roman to the Rescue.”

Dr. Glass is the co-star of Disney XD’s “Roman to the Rescue,” and she also stressed the importance of identifying the following signs of heat stroke:

-Panting

-Red or pale gums

-Drunken walk/gait

-Vomiting

-Diarrhea

-Fast heart rate

According to Dr. Glass, if you see your pet showing any of these signs, “use water that is lukewarm and wet the pet’s body. Proceed immediately to emergency or your primary care veterinarian for stabilization,” she suggested.

For her complete tips, watch her complete interview in the video above.

To connect with Dr. Glass, click here.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

