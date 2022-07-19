93º

Houston Life

Meet the local 9-year-old who danced his way to NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

From Spring, TX to the small screen

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Local student Chace Castle stopped by Houston Life to show the famous dance moves that landed him on the popular TV competition.

HOUSTON – At just 9 years of age, he’s already a sensation on social media thanks to his impressive dance moves.

And last week he appeared on NBC’S hit competition “Dancing with Myself” where he wowed the show’s celebrity judges, Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy, with his technique and energy.

Local student and chess-whiz Chase Castle stopped by Houston Life to chat about his incredible experience on the show.

He also shared some of the famous moves that landed him a spot in the hit summer competition.

To see his complete interview, watch the video above.

And don’t forget to catch the finale of NBC’s “Dancing With Myself,” tonight at 9 p.m. on KPRC 2.

