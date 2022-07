Lily Jang joins the KPRC2+ family. She will be the host of a new series about real estate, House 2 Home. The show will start airing this Saturday, and you can keep up with the show every Saturday at 9:30am and 6:30pm on KPRC.

A brand-new show about to launch to help you understand all things real estate. Lily Jang, real estate expert, will host a new series House 2 Home exclusively on KPRC2+. From lenders to builders, she will help you understand everything related to housing in the Houston area. The series will debut this Saturday. Watch her full interview in the video above.

Watch House 2 Home Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPRC2+.