This local organization rehabilitates wildlife found around the Houston area

HOUSTON – Finding wildlife on neighborhood streets and even in your own backyard is not uncommon in Texas.

But what should you do if you come across orphaned, injured, and ill wildlife in our area?

Opossum at TWRC Wildlife Center in Houston (TWRC Wildlife Center)

Mary Warwick and Victoria Hepburn with TWRC Wildlife Center shared the right steps you need to know.

They also brought along three of their animal ambassadors, Woody, Blossom, and Pico.

“TWRC cares for both native and non-native Texas wildlife, especially small mammals, migratory songbirds, small raptors, and reptiles. Our goal is to rehabilitate with the intent to release animals back into the wild,” said Warwick, TWRC Wildlife Center Director.

The center receives no federal or state funding, so every donation helps them to continue with its mission.

If you’d like to help them out, you can also participate in their 2022 Wild “InSight” Photo Contest.

For more information, check out the video above or click here.