This Houston yoga instructor got a huge surprise from Mindy Kaling

HOUSTON – Local yoga instructor Laura Burns is breaking barriers and starting real conversations about body empowerment.

So much so that she even got the attention of Hollywood powerhouse Mindy Kaling.

Burns, author of Big and Bold: Yoga for the Plus Size Woman, joined us with details and even gave us easy tips to make yoga a daily habit, at home or the office, no matter what your body looks like.

Burns will be hosting free classes along with some of Houston’s best local trainers in Buffalo Bayou Park.

Classes start tomorrow, Saturday, July 9, and run every weekend through July, ranging from HIIT circuits to yoga, to Zumba and beyond.

