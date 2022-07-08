96º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Meet Enzo, the Houston dog on a mission against bullying

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Pets, Houston Life, Inspiring, KPRC Kids, Something Good
We’re introducing you to a local four-legged superhero like no other: He rides a motorcycle; wears goggle and a cape.

HOUSTON – We’re introducing you to a local four-legged superhero like no other: He rides a motorcycle; wears goggles and a cape!

Enzo is a 2 -year-old corgi, who is using his social media fame to bring smiles to kids experiencing bullying.

Enzo and his human dad, Brandon Renteria, stopped by Houston Life to share how they are helping out in the community by visiting children who are having a tough time in school.

To find out how you can help Enzo, watch the video above.

You can also visit his website, here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email