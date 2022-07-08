82º

🔒 Insiders, register for a chance to be on live TV and play interactive games during a special segment with Melanie Camp on ‘Houston Life’

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Twenty KPRC 2 Insiders will have the chance to join Melanie Camp for an afternoon of interactive games on live TV

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Insiders, we’re looking for up to 20 of you to join “Houston Life” reporter Melanie Camp for an afternoon of interactive games! Did we mention portions of the fun will be part of a live show?

If you like game shows and live television and are available in Houston between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, July 11, then register below.

Registration will close at noon on Friday, July 8 or as soon as we hit 20 verified Insiders, whichever comes first.

Confirmed participants will be sent additional details after the registration period closes.

Tune in Monday at 3 p.m. to see KPRC 2 Insiders and Melanie Camp compete live on “Houston Life”!

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

