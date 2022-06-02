‘Top Chef’ contestant Evelyn Garcia dishes on season 19 finale

Hometown chef Evelyn Garcia stopped by Houston Life to chat about her incredible journey on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ season 19 and gave us a sneak peek of tonight’s grand finale. Garcia is competing against Buddha Lo, and Sarah Welch for the coveted title of “Top Chef,” and $250,000. Top Chef airs tonight at 7 pm C.T. on Bravo.

HOUSTON – Hometown chef Evelyn Garcia stopped by Houston Life to chat about her incredible journey on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ season 19 and gave us a sneak peek of tonight’s grand finale.

Garcia is one of the favorites to win and is competing against Buddha Lo, and Sarah Welch for the coveted title of “Top Chef,” and $250,000.

Garcia is the co-owner and chef behind Kin HTX, which offers catering and a Southeast Asian product line of spices and condiments.

“Top Chef” airs tonight at 7 pm C.T. on Bravo.

To connect with Garcia, click here.