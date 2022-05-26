Houston chef Robert Del Grande looks back at his legendary culinary career

A Houston culinary icon is saying goodbye to an illustrious career! Chef Robert Del Grande, Houston’s first-ever James Beard Award recipient, sits down with Houston Life to chat about some of the greatest moments in his profession. Del Grande, considered one of the founding fathers of Southwestern cuisine, is stepping down from his job as Executive Chef of The Annie Café & Bar after more than 40 years in the industry.

HOUSTON – In 1992, he became Houston’s first-ever James Beard Award recipient and was nationally considered as one of the founding fathers of Southwestern cuisine alongside Dean Fearing and Stephan Pyles.

And this week, after more than 40 years in the industry, Robert Del Grande announced he is stepping down as executive chef of The Annie Café & Bar.

The legendary chef joined Houston Life to chat about some incredible pinch-me moments next to culinary icon Julia Child, and some of the beloved dishes he created over 30 years ago and are still loved by Houstonians.

The chef, who arrived in Space City in 1981 chasing after his now-wife, Mimi, recently appeared on Top Chef Houston as he joined the judge’s panel on the first episode of this season,

Del Grande is now transitioning to the well-earned role of Chef Emeritus so he can spend more time with his new grandson and said he will continue to mentor the staff to ensure the success of The Annie Café & Bar and Turner’s.

To see Del Grande’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with The Annie Café & Bar, click here.