This Sugar Land student is an inspiration on and off the tennis court

15-year-old student Clay Watson is proving there are no limits to reaching his dreams. Despite a congenital amputation -- he's made the varsity tennis team at George Ranch High School in Richmond. He stopped by Houston Life to share his story and to show us his pro tips on how to serve.

Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala with Clay Walker, a varsity tennis player at George Ranch High School (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Watson began playing tennis in seventh grade and has been passionate about playing ever since.

He hopes to continue moving up the rank ladder with a goal to be the number one boy’s player at George Ranch one day.

“He has grown up knowing he has a disability, but he has never seen it as negative or anything that will hold him back. It’s just different. He has been blessed with family, friends, friends’ parents, coaches, and teachers throughout his life who have loved him for who he is, encouraged him in all things, and expected no less from him than they would anyone else,” said his mom, Terri Watson.

