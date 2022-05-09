The goats are back at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to help “mow” overgrown vegetation

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center has brought back more than 120 goats to assist with “mowing” slopes with overgrown vegetation around their two Woodway ponds. The goats from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will focus on 1.5 acres of land around the North and South Woodway ponds. The public is welcome to come and view the activity through the end of this week.

The popular animals made appearances in October and November of 2020 when they worked on the vegetation and invasive species around the Woodway Loop ponds and 7-acre savanna areas respectively, while in March 2021, they “landscaped” the 2.6-acre Meadow area.

The Houston Arboretum is open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk. For best access to view the goats, park in the 610 Parking Loop.

For more information, log on to https://houstonarboretum.org/.