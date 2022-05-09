Meet the Houston pitmasters competing on Food Network’s ‘BBQ Brawl’

We're chatting with the two contestants representing Houston on the new season of Food Network’s hit competition ‘BBQ Brawl.’

HOUSTON – BBQ lovers, rejoice! Because tonight is the premiere of the new season of Food Network’s hit competition ‘BBQ Brawl.’

The two contestants representing H-Town on the popular show, Michelle Wallace, and Don Nguyen, stopped by Houston Life to chat about this exciting opportunity to become ‘Master of Cue.’

The Season 3 contenders, as seen on BBQ Brawl, Season 3. (© 2021, Discovery, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Wallace is the executive chef at Gatlin’s BBQ and Nguyen is the owner of Khói Barbecue.

To find out how they are heating up the competition, watch their complete interview in the video above.

“BBQ Brawl” premieres tonight at 8 pm on Food Network and is available to stream weekly on discovery+.