Legendary actor Danny Trejo on his new Texas adventure

HOUSTON – Action film legend Danny Trejo chats with Houston Life about the new superhero movie that brought him back to Texas, ‘Green Ghost and The Masters of The Stone.’

The flick, set and shot in the Lone Star state, is a comedic action movie for the entire family and it features many Texas actors.

The 77-year-old actor plays the role of Master Gin in the film directed by Michael D. Olmos.

In celebration of ‘Green Ghost and The Masters of The Stone,’ there’s an electric car giveaway happening right now through May 5th.

