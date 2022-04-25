76º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Road Trip: Houston Zoo’s 100th birthday party!

Tags: Houston Zoo
Houston Zoo Centennial 100 years (Houston Zoo, Houston Zoo)

Friday on Houston Life at 3:00 p.m. the entire team is packing up and heading on a road trip. We’re live from the Houston Zoo! The Zoo is holding a 100th birthday party and we’re helping them celebrate. We’re feeding the giraffes, watching the elephants swim, and we’re walking you through everything your family can experience at the Zoo during its Centennial celebration. That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.