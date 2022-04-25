Comedian Craig Robinson chats new animated Dreamworks film “The Bad Guys”

HOUSTON – Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys.
‘The Bad Guys’ is an action comedy based on the best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, about a criminal crew of animal outlaws that are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.
Comedian Craig Robinson plays the chill, master-of-disguise ‘Mr. Shark’ alongside dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina,), a.k.a. “Webs.”
After a lifetime of legendary heists, the notorious criminals are finally caught, and to avoid a prison sentence, they must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens.
Watch as Craig chats with Lauren Kelly about getting into character for the film, the best part about working with such a stellar cast, some secret footage that’s somewhere on the cutting room floor. ;-)