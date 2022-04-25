Comedian Craig Robinson chats new animated Dreamworks film “The Bad Guys”

‘The Bad Guys’ is an action comedy based on the best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, about a criminal crew of animal outlaws that are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Watch as Craig chats with Lauren Kelly about getting into character for the film, and the best part of working with such a stellar cast.

HOUSTON – Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys.

‘The Bad Guys’ is an action comedy based on the best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, about a criminal crew of animal outlaws that are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

Comedian Craig Robinson plays the chill, master-of-disguise ‘Mr. Shark’ alongside dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina,), a.k.a. “Webs.”

After a lifetime of legendary heists, the notorious criminals are finally caught, and to avoid a prison sentence, they must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens.

Watch as Craig chats with Lauren Kelly about getting into character for the film, the best part about working with such a stellar cast, some secret footage that’s somewhere on the cutting room floor. ;-)