9-1-1 dispatcher honored for heroism

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re joined live in studio with a hero 9-1-1 dispatcher. Harris County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 telecommunicator Datash Arce received the 2021 9-1-1 Telecommunicator of the Year award. Arce was honored for her response on January 3, 2021 after three officers got shot. How did she stay calm? How did she keep her cool? How are the officers now? Find out Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.