Take the guesswork out of choosing your next bottle of wine, this red blend goes well with ANY dish

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!

It’s Happy Hour in Studio B, and today we’re highlighting a wine crafted by Castello Monsanto, a family run winery with a history that spans more than 50 years.

The Monrosso Tuscan Red Blend is a smooth, elegant, fruit forward wine. It’s 20% Syrah, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Cabernet Franc, 20% Merlot and 20% Sangiovese. It’s medium bodied and balanced with enjoyable freshness and a hint of sweetness.

The higher acidity makes this wine a great paring for all foods, such as braised dishes, anything loaded with garlic and rosemary, pasta, pizza and charcuteries with sausages and salty cheeses.

The price point? Around $14, so pick up a bottle for your next meal.

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to houstonlife@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.