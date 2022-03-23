A look inside ‘Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ now on display at Holocaust Museum Houston

HOUSTON – ‘Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,’ presented by PNC Bank, is currently on display at Holocaust Museum Houston though July 31, and this is the exhibit’s only stop in Texas.
The exhibition is a vibrant exploration of the cultural icon who dedicated her life to fighting for equal rights and social justice. This is a love letter to a true American hero whose remarkable story can live on to inspire others.
Guests can enjoy this exhibit on display through July 31, and you can find tickets and more information at hmh.org/RBG.