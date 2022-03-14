6 fun traditional, and non traditional activities for the fam to try over Spring Break

With so many wonderful, fun, and educational spots to take the kiddos for Spring Break, we made it even easier for you and created a traditional and a non traditional list of activities! Let us know if you have more activities to add to our list!

HOUSTON – With so many wonderful, fun, and educational spots to take the kiddos for Spring Break, we made it even easier for you and created a traditional and a non traditional list of activities!

Let us know if you have more activities to add to our list below!

HOUSTON ZOO

The Houston Zoo has fun for the entire family during spring break, including more than 10 animal encounter options

Explore the Zoo’s newest exhibit, South America’s Pantanal, and see the Asian elephant herd, including both baby elephants

Get up close with the giraffes and feed them daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can also check out the goat yard which has now reopened to the public for the first time since 2019

Book your tickets at houstonzoo.org.

IMMERSIVE FRIDA KAHLO EXHIBIT

the same people behind the popular Immersive Van Gogh exhibit are back with a new way to immerse yourself in the art and life of Frida Kahlo.

It’s located right across from City Centre.

Ad

guests expect to see 500,000 square feet of art, 90 million pixels and 1.2 million frames of video

This is truly the story of how she turned her life into art, and for more information about Immersive Frida Kahlo, visit immersive-frida.com.

MOODY GARDENS

Moody Gardens is the ideal spot for a fun Spring Break family vacation, especially since it’s so close!

Here’s what’s new: Sea Lions 3D, Wings Over Water 3D, Mowgli in the 4D Special FX Theater and the ‘Dinos Alive Exhibit.’

Choose from Spring Break Adventures programs like “Whimsical World of Water,” “Investigating Insects,” to “Treetops in the Tropics” and more!

There are also some great golf and spa packages at the Moody Gardens Hotel, and all of the info is at MoodyGardens.org.

CROCODILE ENCOUNTER

Ever wanted to see some of the rarest crocodiles in the country up close and personal?

Crocodile Encounter in Angleton is the crocodile capital of Texas and is one of Houston’s best kept secrets.

Ad

Located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston, Crocodile Encounter is a great spot for the fam to check out over Spring Break.

There are a ton of wild animals there to see and learn about, but of course, crocodiles are the main attraction. You can watch them get fed, learn about their daily routines, and even try feeding one yourself.

Log onto crocodileencounter.com for more info.

RBG AT HOLOCAUST MUSEUM

On display now at Holocaust Museum Houston is ‘Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,’ a trailblazer whose life’s work involved fighting for women’s rights.

The exhibition’s three-dimensional environments will bring key moments to life, such as recreations of Justice Ginsburg’s childhood Brooklyn apartment and of the Supreme Court bench, where visitors can take a seat and imagine making their own opinions heard.

Other highlights include parts of her Supreme Court wardrobe; multiple listening stations where visitors can hear RBG’s delivery of oral arguments, and official portraits of RBG and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first two women to serve on the Supreme Court.

Ad

Holocaust Museum Houston is the only Texas location to host this vibrant exploration of the life of this cultural icon, on view through July 31.

Get more information at hmh.org/RBG.

SPRING BREAK AT GEORGE RANCH HISTORICAL PARK

Discover more than 100 years of Texas history each Saturday with a trip through time at the George Ranch Historical Park.

Located on a 20,000-acre working ranch, the Park is divided into four time periods (1830s, 1860s, 1890s and 1930s) and features historic home tours, costumed interpreters, hands-on activities, cattleworking and blacksmithing demonstrations and more!

Special Spring Break Activities Tuesday, March 15- Wednesday, March 16

11:00 a.m.- Steer Round up at the 1890′s Rail Car

1:00 p.m.- Cowboy Cooking and Music at the Chuckwagon Camp

3:00 p.m.- Steer Round up at the 1890′s Rail Car

***Brand Registry and Dummy Calf Roping activities will be ongoing at the 1860′s Ryon Home.

Ad

For more info, click HERE.