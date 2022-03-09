Celebrating Houston’s official ‘Old People Are Cool Day’ benefitting local seniors

Today we are celebrating Houston’s official ‘Old People Are Cool Day’ with residents at The Landing at Augusta Woods is Spring. The goal is to raise awareness that beauty and fitness don’t end at any age. The City of Houston recently received the proclamation from Mayor Turner for “Old People Are Cool Day” to be celebrated on March 9. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek behind the scenes at this fabulous fashion show.

Residents at The Landing at Augusta Woods hosted a fun Fabletics Fashion show, in partnership with Great Age Movement, YMCA of Greater Houston, and Linked Senior’s Old People Are Cool.

Photos from this event will be used to create a calendar to raise money for senior organizations.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Edward Craft, Senior Lifestyle Director at The Landing at Augusta Woods, more about the special day.