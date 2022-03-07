Keep the whole family entertained for Spring Break with fun activities at the Houston Zoo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – For those looking for activities to keep the kids entertained this Spring Break, the Houston Zoo has fun for the entire family!

Guests can explore the Zoo’s newest exhibit, South America’s Pantanal, and get up close with the Masai giraffe herd to feed them a leafy treat daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

See the Asian elephant herd, including both baby elephants, and wish Winnie a happy first birthday.

Guests can also make their Zoo visit even more memorable with one of more than 10 Animal Encounter options.

Tune into Houston Life on Tuesday as Lauren Kelly gets the info on all the fun Spring Break activities at the Houston Zoo.