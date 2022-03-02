Sugar Land’s “Sugar Cube” is all you need to throw a great block party

The “Sugar Cube” was created to build communities within the City of Sugar Land, and it also provides a convenient way to bring people together right where they live in hopes of finding their similarities. Watch as Lauren Kelly takes a look at all the Sugar Cube has to offer to help you thrown the best party on the block!

HOUSTON – Getting together with your neighbors has become just as important as birthday parties, and here’s the perfect way to throw the best part on your block.

So what’s inside of the Sugar Cube?? Tables, chairs, tents, games, and more! The Sugar Cube contains everything you need to throw a great block party for your neighborhood.

