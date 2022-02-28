This East End roaster is future of coffee in Houston

HOUSTON – Many people who love and enjoy coffee every day don’t know the complex process it takes to get that characteristic taste to your morning cup of joe!

But a young Latinx entrepreneur working out of East End is on a mission to bring out the best flavors possible by roasting ethically sourced coffee right here in Houston and serving the unique blends she makes with it.

Find out why Marlen Mendoza, owner and head roaster of Amanecer Co., is a unique face in the local coffee scene.

Catch her story on Houston Life, Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

To connect with Mendoza, click here.