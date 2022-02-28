47º
This East End roaster is future of coffee in Houston

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Marlen Mendoza of Amanecer Co (Provided by Marlen Mendoza)

HOUSTON – Many people who love and enjoy coffee every day don’t know the complex process it takes to get that characteristic taste to your morning cup of joe!

But a young Latinx entrepreneur working out of East End is on a mission to bring out the best flavors possible by roasting ethically sourced coffee right here in Houston and serving the unique blends she makes with it.

Find out why Marlen Mendoza, owner and head roaster of Amanecer Co., is a unique face in the local coffee scene.

Catch her story on Houston Life, Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

To connect with Mendoza, click here.

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

