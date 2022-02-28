47º
Houston Life

Scooping their way to success: Popular NYC ice cream brand now in Montrose

‘Good ice cream from good ingredients’

Courtney Zavala, Houston Life Host

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's Fior Di Latte Chip Cone (Van Leeuwen)

HOUSTON – Gone are the days of just eating vanilla ice cream. Now we all want interesting flavors like early grey tea, honeycomb and even macaroni and cheese.

That’s where Van Leeuwen Ice Cream comes in.

From a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC to the Bayou City, they now have 26 shops across the country, plus a new location at The Montrose Collective where you can find one-of-a-kind flavors.

Catch Houston Life on Tuesday, March 1 at 3 p.m. as Courtney Zavala gets the ‘scoop’ on this success story.

