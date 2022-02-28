Get an inside look at the new season of Top Chef Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is the new home of Bravo’s Emmy-winning competition “Top Chef.”

Fifteen chefs from across the country are putting their cooking skills to the test and heading to the Bayou City for their chance to win the coveted title.

And our very own Courtney Zavala got a chance to be backstage during the filming of the hit culinary show in the 713.

Tune into Houston Life on Wednesday, March 2 to find out what judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons had to say about their experience in the city and get a preview of what you can expect in the new season, premiering Thursday, March 3 at 7 pm.

