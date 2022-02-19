From Sugar Land to country music fame: We chat with Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font

HOUSTON – Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are back in the spotlight thanks to their brand-new EP ‘Through The Madness Vol. 1′ and their recent nomination to the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Known for their beautiful harmonies and top-notch storytelling, the singer-songwriters have carved their own path in country music.

Font, who is one half of the country duo, will join Houston Chat to about their new collection of songs and making it big in Nashville after growing up in Fort Bend County.

Catch Font on Houston Life, Thursday, Feb 24 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

To connect with Maddie & Tae, click here.