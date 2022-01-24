Houston entrepreneur is a candidate to run one of Guy Fieri’s chicken franchises

We chatted with Chelsea Sargent-Lira about her experience on Food Network’s ‘Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.’ She’s one of seven candidates taking part in a high stakes job interview, an opportunity to get the keys to Fieri’s chicken empire, Chicken Guy!

HOUSTON – Chelsea Sargent-Lira has been in the food industry for over fourteen years and can certainly take on a challenge.

She’s the owner and the chef of Houston Grazing Tables, a creative catering business where she mixes her passion for food and art.

And she’s also in the running to get the keys to Guy Fieri’s chicken empire, Chicken Guy, on Food Network’s ‘Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.’

Sargent-Lira shared with Houston Life her experience on the show, where she’s one of seven candidates taking part in a high-stakes job interview caught on camera.

Plus, we put her up to the test how to see how much she knows about the major of Flavortown.

Catch Sargent-Lira’s complete interview in the video above.

Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. CT on Food Network.