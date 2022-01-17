Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HOUSTON – We’re commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special edition of Houston Life.
A TSU professor shares the impact MLK had on her generation and the work that’s still left to do in our communities.
Then, a look at the rich history behind the first African American Missionary Baptist Church in Houston built by freed slaves.
Plus, we’re catching up with Lauren Anderson, a local icon who was one of the first African American principal ballerinas.
Tune into Houston Life on Monday, January 17 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.